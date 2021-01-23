St. Hilaire Connects on Four from Deep in Saturday’s Setback at Nicholls

THIBODAUX, La. –Derek St. Hilaire came off the bench with 14 points – 12 from long distance – in New Orleans’ 86-62 loss to Nicholls Saturday evening at David R. Stopher Gymnasium.
The loss snapped a three-game win streak for the Privateers. Damion Rosser led the way with 16 points and added eight boards and three assists, and Troy Green matched St. Hilaire with 14 points to go with five rebounds.
Nicholls 86, New Orleans 62
Records: Nicholls (8-5, 6-1 Southland), New Orleans (4-10, 3-3 Southland)
Location: David R. Stopher Gymnasium (Thibodaux, Louisiana)
- Derek St. Hilaire 11 points 3 triples
- TG 10 points
- 7:28 Rosser layup gave 25-22 lead (9-0 UNO run) – first lead of the game
- 42-36 – halftime
- U16 2nd – 50-38
KEY MOMENTS
- St. Hilaire posted 11 points and three triples in the opening stanza, Green added 10 as the Privateers went into the locker room trailing 42-36.
- Rosser’s layup at the 7:28 mark of the first capped a 9-0 UNO run and gave the Privateers their first lead of the game, 25-22.
- Nicholls outscored the Privateers 44-26 in the second half.
HOW IT HAPPENED
- The Colonels took the early lead and the Privateers rallied behind a quick 9-0 run that featured St. Hilaire’s three and three Nicholls turnovers.
- Nicholls stretched its lead to double figures at the under-16 media of the second half.
STATS
- Three reached double figures for the Privateers.
- Ryghe Lyons led all players with 23 points and 13 rebounds and Ty Gordon followed with 18.
GAME NOTES
- Nicholls has won three consecutive against the Privateers, but trail the all-time series 19-15.
- Tonight was the fourth game with the starting five of Berzat, Carson Jr., Green, Myers and Rosser.
UP NEXT
The Privateers continue the Louisiana road trip, visiting Northwestern State Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. before a Saturday contest at Southeastern Louisiana.
