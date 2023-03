LUTCHER, La. (WGNO) — The reigning LHSAA Division II state champion St. Charles Catholic Comets defeated the Bulldogs, 8-2, in Lutcher on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

With bases loaded and two out in the bottom of the first, Brayden Bertucci drilled one past the mound allowing two Comets to cross the plate.

From there, St. Charles pitcher Brady St. Pierre went to work. Pierre struck out five batters in five-and-a-third innings pitched.