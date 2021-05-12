St. Charles Catholic tallies 15th win in a row to head to Division III title game

SULPHUR, La. — The St. Charles Catholic Comets defeated the Lafayette Christian Knights, 3-0 to advance to the Division III championship game.

Here is WGNO’s Richie Mills postgame:

The Comets put up 3 runs in the bottom of the 5th inning to take the 3-0 advantage late in the game.

They now advance to the Division III title game where they will play Notre Dame Friday at 6 p.m.

Here is St. Charles Catholic Head Baseball Coach Wayne Stein after the game:

St. Charles Catholic’s Anthony Fernandez:

St. Charles Catholic’s Cade Pregeant: