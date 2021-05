LAPLACE, La. — The St. Charles Catholic Comets defeated Dunham, 13-8 to advance to the semi-final round of the Division III playoffs.

St. Charles 13 Dunham 8



(WP): Ryan Laiche

(SV:) Cade Pregeant

Josh Tamplain (3-5, 2 2B, 4 RBI)

Ayden Authement (2-2, 2 RBI)

Anthony Fernandez (1-4, 3 RBI)



Comets move their record to 22-9-1 on the season and make it back to SULPHUR!!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/izzPvWczlS — SCCCometBaseball (@SCCBaseball2021) May 8, 2021

The No. 2 Comets will play No. 3 Lafayette Christian 10 a.m. Wednesday at McMurray Park in Sulphur, La.

