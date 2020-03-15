St Augustine falls to Scotlandville in Division I State Title

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Baton Rouge, LA - St. Augustine and Scotlandville met in the Division I State Title for a second straight year, albeit in a much different environment. With select schools playing at home sites due to LHSAA bylaw changes and the recent Coronavirus pandemic, the Hornets were hosts of an empty gymnasium. An atmosphere that was later called "weird" by coaches and players.

St. Aug fell behind 10-3 early on and found themselves trailing by 17 at the break. The Hornets proved to be too much to handle in the second half going on to win the programs fourth straight title, 66-39. D'Mari Wittz led the Purple Knights with a team high 14 points. Jaron Pierre followed on the score sheet with 13.

Scotlandville's dominant performance stemmed from Tai'Reon Joseph and Carvell Teasett's explosiveness beyond the arc. Each finished with a game high 20 points. Hornet senior Reece Beekman was the championships Most Outstanding Player.

