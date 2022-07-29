NEW ORLEANS — St. Aug 4-star offensive lineman Tyree Adams announced on social media Friday that he is committing to play college football for Brian Kelly and the LSU Tigers.

The 6’6, 285 pound offensive tackle is ranked as a top-10 offensive tackle in the class of 2023.

Adams announced his top four schools earlier this month that included LSU, Ole Miss, Florida, and Georgia.

When talking about recruitment earlier this month, Adams says he was looking for a school that he could be developed both on the field and in the classroom and a place that he could start early.

It seems Louisiana State University has met that criteria ahead of Adams’ senior season at St. Augustine High School.

Adams will be a key piece of a offensive line that looks to power its team to the top of the Catholic League standings this fall.

Here is a preview of the 2022 St. Aug football team featuring Adams: