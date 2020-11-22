St. Aug spoils Holy Cross’ Homecoming/Senior Day with impressive offensive outburst

METAIRIE, La. – The St. Augustine Purple Knights play spoilers Saturday afternoon with a win over the Holy Cross Tigers at Joe Yenni Stadium.

While the Tigers put up a fight on Homecoming and Senior Day, the Purple Knights’ offense was just too much to handle.

Multiple fumbles by Holy Cross in the first half allowed St. Aug to lead at intermission with a 21-17 lead.

In the third quarter, the Purple Knights would outscore the Tigers 28-6 and jump out to a 49-23 lead.

St. Aug holds on to win, 56-35 over Holy Cross.

