St. Aug Purple Knights down the Karr Cougars Sunday at Tad Gormley

NEW ORLEANS, La. – The St. Augustine Purple Knights defeated the Karr Cougars, 27-26 Sunday afternoon at Tad Gormley Stadium.

For St. Augustine Head Football Coach Nick Foster, Sunday’s game was an opportunity to face off against his former team and mentor, Bryce Brown.

The two teams met in a scrimmage prior to the regular season.

Foster says that while Karr got after his team during the scrimmage, he saw growth within his players and programs.

That growth translated to Sunday’s game, a game that was set up within days notice.

Foster says that he and Bryce Brown got on the phone earlier this week and agreed to play Sunday’s game at Tad Gormley.

A great decision that led to an instant classic.

After trailing 19-14 at halftime, St. Aug went to-to-toe with the Cougars, seizing their opportunity to take the lead late in the 4th with the go-ahead field goal.

The Purple Knights would silence any rally from the Cougars with a game-winning interception on the final drive.

