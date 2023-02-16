NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — From the opening tip, Holy Cross came out firing with a long-range bomb from senior Garrett Cantrelle to give the Tigers a 3-0 lead en route to a 75-63 win over St. Augustine on Thursday.

Sophomore Derrick Johnson hit three 3-pointers in a 10-point half to put the Tigers up by as many as 14 before taking a 36-26 lead at the half. Cantrelle also hit three triples in the first 16 minutes of play on Senior Night.

Johnson finished the night with a game-high 21 points, followed by Devon Harris’ 14 and Cantrelle’s 11.

Despite the loss, St. Aug finished with four players in double digits including Turner Duncan’s 14, Dex McClellan’s 14, Josh Jackson’s 13 and Danderick Green’s 11.

“Our guys wanted to play hard for the three seniors that we had,” Holy Cross coach Mister Kirkwood told WGNO Sports. “St. Aug didn’t really give us a chance, I think they counted us out. We’ve been in every game this whole district, so hats off to my guys. They played hard.”

Catch all the local scores and highlights on Friday Night Sports at 11 p.m. on Nola 38 and midnight on WGNO.