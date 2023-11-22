NEW ORLEAN (WGNO) — St Augustine high school and football coach NIck Foster have parted ways.

Foster, reached by phone Wednesday afternoon, told WGNO Sports that the decision was “mutual” between he and the school.

The Purple Knights finished 4-8 this season.

St Aug lost to Curtis 49-42 in the regional round of the Division I select playoffs.

Foster coached St Aug for three seasons.

