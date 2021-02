New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) is fouled by San Antonio Spurs center LaMarcus Aldridge (12) as he tires to score during the second half of an NBA basketball game in San Antonio, Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — DeMar DeRozan had 32 points and 11 assists and the short-handed San Antonio Spurs held on to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-114 on Saturday night.

LaMarcus Aldridge added 21 points off the bench in his second game back after missing six games because of a sore right hip.

Brandon Ingram had 29 points and Zion Williamson added 23 points and 14 rebounds for New Orleans.

The Pelicans have lost two straight and seven of 10.