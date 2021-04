SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Louisiana state senator is lashing out at LSU Baton Rouge, accusing the state's flagship university of going after LSU Health Shreveport Chancellor Dr. Ghali E. Ghali in an attempt to deflect attention from the Title IX scandal rocking the system, particularly its vaunted football program.

“In looking at the situation at Louisiana State University (LSU) Medical School in Shreveport, the LSU Baton Rouge System first tried to bring sexual harassment charges against the Shreveport Medical School, namely the Chancellor, Dr. Ghali E. Ghali. The investigation led to Dr. Ghali being cleared of all charges, but now they have come against the school with other accusations," Louisiana Sen. Greg Tarver (D) Dist. 39 said in a statement released early Tuesday afternoon, shortly after Ghali confirmed he is on temporary administrative while federal complaints filed against the medical school are reviewed.