NEW ORLEANS — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, Alvin Kamara faces the NFL Commissioner and then faces the music.

“I never want to be involved in something where somebody gets hurt or severely injured. Poor judgment on my end.”

Hours after Kamara’s mea culpa, the NFL sits him for 3 games.

Cam Jordan has always been excellent and available. He hopes for at least three more years.

Plus, LSU and Tulane are both coming off double-digit win seasons.

Can the purple and gold and olive and blue trains keep rolling?

We roll on in the WGNO Sportszone.

