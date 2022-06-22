WGNO Sports on Instagram

Skip to content
WGNO
New Orleans
83°
New Orleans
83°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
LIST: Where to watch fireworks this Independence Day
Juneteenth
Local News
Crime
Coronavirus
Louisiana
Good Morning New Orleans
Moving New Orleans Forward
Hurricane Ida
Ukraine Invasion
US & World News
Your Local Election Headquarters
Wheel of Justice
Viral News
Washington DC Bureau
Dr. Rachel
Top Stories
NY Democrats choose Hochul for governor; GOP picks …
Top Stories
Juveniles arrested after alleged burglary
Mother seeks help burying her 15-year-old son
Video
NOPD looks into deadly shooting in Gentilly
Franklin Jr. brings a big tackle to Curtis roster
Video
Sports
Manning Watch
Friday Night Football
Sports Zone
Ed-itorial with Ed Daniels
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
NFL Draft
The Big Game
College Football
High School Sports
Top Stories
Franklin Jr. brings a big tackle to Curtis roster
Video
Top Stories
Saints head equipment manager honored in Hall of …
Wayne Stein named ‘Top Prep Coach’ by Allstate Sugar …
Jameis Winston works out at Florida high school
Video
Upside Down: Watch these Louisiana high school drummers
Video
Weather
New Orleans Forecast
Weather Radar
Tracking the Tropics
Traffic
Weather and Science for Kids
Live
Watch Live
WGNO Weather Cameras
Video Center
Programming
WGNO/ABC TV Listings
NOLA 38/CW TV Listings
Antenna TV Schedule
NOLA Marketplace
New Orleans Music Playlist
Community
Coats for Kids
Remarkable Women
FUELED Wellness with Molly
NOLA Flavor
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Keep Calm and Carry Out NOLA
BBB Accredited Business Listing
Destination Louisiane
Eat Local
Help The Community
NOLA Neighborhood
Contests
Find A Job
Events
Add your Event
HOLY MACKEREL! Catch your Friday Fish Fry calendar here
Jobs
Find A Job
LIST: Job fairs and hiring events in the New Orleans Area
Post a Job
Work for Us
About
Work for Us
Contact Us
Our People
WGNO TV Schedule
NOLA 38 TV Schedule
NOLA38
Antenna TV Schedule
Subscribe to WGNO Newsletters
Advertise with WGNO & NOLA38
Closed Captioning Info
WGNO IPhone, Android Mobile Apps
Regional News Partners
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Newsletters
Search
Please enter a search term.
WGNO Sports on Instagram
Franklin Jr. brings a big tackle to Curtis roster
Top WGNO Sports on Instagram Headlines
Wayne Stein named ‘Top Prep Coach’ by Allstate Sugar …
HIGHLIGHTS: Summer 7-on-7 Series continues at Newman
LSU Beach Volleyball heads to Huntsville for CCSA …
Loyola returns to New Orleans with NAIA championship
Loyola wins NAIA national championship
Wrightsil, Burns, Galloway lead Loyola to NAIA title …