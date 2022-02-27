Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports. In this episode, a former Pelicans teammate goes off on Zion Williamson.



Was Zion not invested? We share our take.



We haven’t seen much of the new LSU football coach, but this high school coach has.



Isidore Newman school’s Nelson Stewart on Brian Kelly and what he says is a faulty report on Arch Manning narrowing his list.



And UNO football is a lot closer to reality than you think. If they are not all in yet, their Southland brethren are.

We talk to UNO’s Tim Duncan, who says students in the stands at football games are a huge financial boost to schools who have tried it.



Time to ring the bell, class begins in the WGNO Sports Zone.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

Friday Night Sports: Hoop Dreams – NOLA-style

WGNO sports director Ed Daniels is joined on the desk by Holy Cross basketball coach Mister Kirkwood in this episode of Friday Night Sports featuring the very best prep sports coverage throughout New Orleans.

