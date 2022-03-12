Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, Tulane baseball making front-page news – with a dramatic rally against the national champs.

So, with that, we ask Green Wave head coach Travis Jewett the question – and he answers.

The coach was in studio.

Zion Williamson is back in the Big Easy and we sure could use him as the Pelicans suddenly hurt and swooning.

And history made by a basketball team that is suddenly “Hawk-ish.”

Can we shoot as well as these Hawks?

We make an attempt next in the WGNO Sports Zone

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

