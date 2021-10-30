Sports Zone: Winston vs Brady and the Bucs

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, it’s the moment he’s been waiting for – or is it?

“It’s one game playing against my old teammates, its one game, playing against my old teammates, but it’s one game,” said New Orleans quarterback Jameis Winston.



Jameis and the Saints versus the G.O.A.T. and the Bucs on a Sunday afternoon at the Superdome.



Intriguing football it is likely to be. And…

Tulane’s head coach says his Green Wave – losers of five straight – could take a page from the Black and Gold.



But, with their quarterback likely shelved, the Wave has a big hill to climb against the Cincinnati Bearcats.



Tulane hoops …



Are the men and women headed for collective better days?



And our thoughts on the NFL commish and his exorbitant pay check?



You might say no, but why the only folks who really matter answer a resounding yes in the WGNO Sports Zone.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.