NEW ORLEANS — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, we break down all things LSU vs. Alabama.

The Tigers enter Saturday’s battle for the SEC West a 3-point underdog. Will Jayden Daniels solidify his spot atop the Heisman Trophy race? Or will the Crimson Tide avenge last year’s loss in Baton Rouge?

WGNO Sports Analyst Lester Ricard Jr. weighs in.

Also in this episode, a repeat performance for the surging Saints offense? Can Tulane avoid a scare on Saturday at ECU?

All next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

