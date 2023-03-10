Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

(WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the saints drive a new Carr – an expensive one at that. A quarterback we know and love – says the saints are better, but how better?

Our panel weighs in – is this expensive Carr, worth it?

And with quarterback addressed – Big Lester Ricard on the Saints’ biggest need.

A year ago, the Tigers used Brian Kelly’s first spring practice as a springboard to an SEC West title.

Now, there’s more to work for.

“You need more than talent alone to win a national championship,” said Kelly.

Do the tigers repeat in the west? We ask our soothsayers.

And a team used to winning proves it again in crunch time. Richie Mills reports on all of the semifinal action from Burton Coliseum.

And the final rant from two individuals that spend a lot of their time in the office ranting at yours truly – all next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.