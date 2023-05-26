(WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, we look at Derek Carr’s first official day at the office.

How the grass could be greener for Carr with the New Orleans Saints.

Plus, Delgado’s postseason run propels them to the Juco World Series, an attainable goal for the Dolphins in Grand Junction.

And New Orleans’ only two-time world champion gears up for a title defense here in his hometown.

The Rougarou is ready to run wild in the ring and we are, too.

All next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

