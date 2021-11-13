Sports Zone: Titans hurdle even higher with yet another Saints injury

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Saints’ best player misses practice more than once for a game against one of the best team’s on the Saints’ schedule.

Mark Ingram, approaching the Saints rushing record, could get a lot busier.

The Saints reach the meat of the schedule (Titans, Eagles, Bills, Cowboys) – can they navigate it, then make a late-season push?

Our panel discusses.


At Loyola, the Wolfpack defeats UNO in exhibition hoops – just another step as ‘The Pack’ chases an NAIA national championship.

Tulane’s quarterback, back from a nasty hit, says he got some advice, from a key coach – his mom.

And LSU goes to the two-quarterback system.

What is there to like about a freshman with a shotgun arm?

We are ready with pinpoint accuracy for another edition of the WGNO Sports Zone.

