Sports Zone: Stan Van Gundy is out, Ron Hunter signs extension

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

The Pelicans will have a different coach for the third straight year.

Stan Van Gundy is out. How much did the team’s superstar forward have to do with that?

Meanwhile, Tulane men’s basketball coach Ron Hunter begins his third season with a contract extension in hand.

Coach Hunter talks about the transfer portal and why the Green Wave are ready to win.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

