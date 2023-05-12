Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

(WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Saints’ schedule is so soft, who knows, maybe the MyPillow man made it.

Now can the Saints make hay while the sun shines?

Our panel tells you how many the Saints will win.

Behind Paul Skenes, LSU’s pitching goes on the skids. Can they find a remedy, on the roster?

And why is Joe Scheuermann making controversial calls in close games?

“I beeped into the home plate umpire and said safe, that’s why he called him safe…”

And, their football journeys have been anything but routine.

A Hahnville Tiger and a Rummel Raider on what Saturday night’s XFL Championship game means to them.

And the Breakers get a warning from their head coach don’t fall asleep at the wheel.

We are wide awake in the WGNO Sports Zone.

