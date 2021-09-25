Sports Zone: Saints vs Patriots preview

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, two teams, once renowned for points scored, scramble to find some Sunday in Foxboro. But, before the first pass is thrown – bouquets from the opposing coach.



“Nobody attacks defenses better than Sean,” said Patriots head coach Bill Belichick.



Jori Parys as a preview, and we talk to a New Orleanian who knows patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones better than anyone.

At LSU. it is deja vu – perhaps no Derek Stingley again as the Tigers get ready for the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Our panel picks what should be a very close game.



And less than four weeks after disaster strikes Lafitte its high school football team takes the field.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

All next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.