In this episode, Andy Dalton’s first taste of being a New Orleans saint and what he has to offer if his number is called.

“I definitely have a lot of confidence in what I can do.”

Plus, the LHSAA explains its reasoning behind the recent select… non-select ruling.

“This is all about postseason participation.”

In uptown, Jay Uhlman credits Tulane’s postseason run for his promotion.

“To get to the semifinals showed those that thought that I could do this that I could do this.”

His vision as head coach of the Tulane baseball program.

Plus, Richie Mills’ Ed-itorial and final rants.

