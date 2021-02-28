WATCH: Saints QB situation on the minds of NOLA football fans

NEW ORLEANS — One does not have to look far or listen too closely to find discussion being had on the New Orleans Saints quarterback decisions this offseason.

The question of whether future first-ballot hall-of-famer Drew Brees will call it quits after a record-setting 20-year NFL career or not seems to be on everyone’s mind from Mayor LaToya Cantrell to French Quarter cook Jeff Nicholson (Verti Marte) and local delivery man Aaron McNeil.

WGNO hit the ground around town again this week to get a word or two from the ‘Fan on the Street’ and find out just what the folks in the Big Easy want to know.

Last week, the “bird was the word” with the Pelicans successfully hosting the Boston Celtics, but this week it’s all Saints talk.