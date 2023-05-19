Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

(WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, a sure sign that training camp will be here before you know it.

The Saints Hall of Fame golf tournament tees off and the longest-tenured Saint isn’t ready to end his tenure.

The Pelicans right now have pick 14 in the NBA Draft. Do they trade or can they find the next Trey Murphy?

In the USFL – a league made for second chances, a Southeastern Lion (Cole Kelley), gets a big one.

And, the prep season winds down, more on Comets, Jays, Cougars, and Wildcats.

Plus was it fair that two LSU stars, recently drafted get the axe from the WNBA.

All next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

