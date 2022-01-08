Sports Zone: Saints’ path for a fifth straight playoff berth is clear

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the New Orleans Saints’ path to the playoffs is clear.



With a win Sunday and a 49ers loss, the team advances to the postseason.



Standing in their way – Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons.

“They’re the falcons. we’re trying to beat them at every turn we go. the fact that they beat us this year is still upsetting.” said Saints defensive end Cam Jordan.



LSU men’s basketball rebounds with a big win against Kentucky while the women lose a hard-fought battle to top-ranked South Carolina.



“I said you better put on your big girl panties and rebound. we tried,” explained LSU women’s head coach Kim Mulkey.



We discuss the progress of both programs.

Plus, an inspirational showing from a former Lutcher Bulldog in a season that has been anything but normal for LSU football.



“We Fighting Tigers man, we aren’t about to back down from nobody,” said LSU’s Jontre Kirklin.



