(WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the Saints bring back the greatest tight end in team history.

But, at 36, soon to be 37, time and history is not on Jimmy Graham’s side.

The Saints are the pick to win the NFC South, but there’s very little buzz about them outside of New Orleans. One Saint not concerned about what they think of him or his team.

We’ll recap the start of camp – and look forward to the first day in pads.

New turf and a new locker room for Tulane football. And, the Green Wave are picked to win the American.

Can the Wave now climb the hill in front of them, and be a consistent winner.

And Tulane opponents, in September, tell us what they think of the Green Wave, next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.