In this episode, the Saints stay in-house for their new head coach.

Dennis Allen – was he a good hire? Our panel weighs in.

Super Bowl LVI (56) – one of the best players in the history of the Cincinnati Bengals franchise will be in California.

But he won’t watch the game. Wait … what?

“The wild card game, the divisional championship, and the AFC championship Ii didn’t watch,” said Rodney Holman.

He’s all in on the Bengals. but Holman explains why he won’t be peeking at the Big Game.

The Pelicans trade for a super scorer. Is he the guy who helps get New Orleans into the postseason?

And Tulane baseball is ready to make a quantum leap forward.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

