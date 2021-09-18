Sports Zone: Prep football is battered, but not broken after Ida

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, a high school football team – battered by Ida, but not broken. Their coach said this is a group that still has plenty of juice, even if their abode does not.

Tulane breaks out the old helmets to celebrate their SEC football titles. But, can the new era Green Wave produce a rebelling outcome against the University of Mississippi?

And a Texan-turned-Saint – says his new football address has a championship feel. He’s ready to join the party that could be the Saints 2021 season.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

But, first another edition of a Friday night tradition – the WGNO Sports Zone

