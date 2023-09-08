NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, is it the season of such promise? The one where the Saints return to the postseason after a two-year absence.

Our panel breaks down Titans vs. Saints.

Tulane was good against South Alabama, and they have to be better against Ole Miss one of the best runners in America.

Richie Mills with a preview.

Also, what in the world happened to the LSU Tigers in Orlando?

“There was a disconnect,” said LSU head coach Brian Kelly.

Can the Tigers find solutions to their problems before play begins in the SEC meatgrinder?

