Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO Sports team asks will the Saints and Drew Brees turn the page? And if so, what does 2021 have in store?

We take a look back at a Purple Knight-turned-Tiger-turned-Chief – Tyrann Mathieu, and his best buddy. And a new meaning to spring football in a conference near you.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

This is, the WGNO Sports Zone.