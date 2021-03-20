Sports Zone Podcast: Who Dat at QB?

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on WNOL 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO Sports team talks about Drew Brees’ retirement and what the Saints quarterback situation looks like with Jameis Winston and Taysom Hill competing for the starting job.

QB conversations continue all across Louisiana, specifically Baton Rouge. LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan opens up about his abdominal injury that had him sidelined for the majority of last season.

And speaking of LSU, WGNO turns its attention to March Madness as the Tigers opening round matinee against the St. Bonaventure Bonnies in Indianapolis inside the NCAA Tournament bubble.

All this, plus a lot more.

