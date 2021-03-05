Sports Zone Podcast: Turmoil in Tiger Town; plus Facebook Live lagniappe

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO Sports team talks about alleged sexual misconduct at LSU that’s gone public, and what the revealing report says about former head football coach Les Miles and why his boss wanted him fired long before he was.

If there was ever such a thing as a legendary punter, the Saints had one – until Thursday; and Tulane spring football kicks off with a “wave” of excitement and a daunting task ahead.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.