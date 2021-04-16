Sports Zone Podcast: The Extraordinary Story of former Karr Cougar –Santee Marshall

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on WNOL 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, a former Karr Cougar not only shocks the world, but shocks Coach ‘Prime’ as well. In the upcoming draft, Santee Marshall’s agent says why this former Karr Cougar is not to be overlooked.

A former ace pitcher – whose major league dreams didn’t work out – all for good reason.

The pelicans are running out of home games, and they are losing the battle at the three-point line. How much do those two items hamper New Orleans’ post season ambition?

And the Bayou Classic. No New Orleans, no bands, however … a preview in the hours before kickoff.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

