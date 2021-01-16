Sports Zone Podcast: Saints Special – Road to Tampa

The New Orleans Saints continue their march toward Super Bowl LV and the WGNO Sports team take a deep dive into the third meeting of the season between bitter NFC South rivals, however this time it’s to decide which team stays in the hunt for the Lombardi Trophy.

It’s Brees vs Brady III as the New Orleans Saints host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a NFL Divisional Round matchup in the Superdome on Sunday.

Host Ed Daniels is joined by WGNO’s Jori Parys, Richie Mills and special guest JT Curtis on a very special edition of Sports Zone.