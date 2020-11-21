Sports Zone Podcast: Saints QB, Pelicans pick, baseball is back

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO sports team discusses a “what if” scenario should the ESPN rumors regarding Taysom Hill’s start against the Falcons come true?

Also, the Pelicans make their selection in the NBA Draft, will it be bounty or bust?

And Tulane baseball ready to pick up where they left off in a shortened season to come.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

This is, the WGNO Sports Zone.