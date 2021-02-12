Sports Zone Podcast: Playoff Lenny’s journey from bust to boon!

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on WNOL 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO Sports team talks Leonard Fournette and his short ride from bust to boom as the former St. Aug Purple Knight helps Brady and Bucs win Super Bowl LV.

Lonzo Ball is playing well, but his detractors are waiting in the weeds for him to fail. A coach that has won a lot of basketball games and Tulane baseball turns the page on a new year.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

This is, the WGNO Sports Zone.