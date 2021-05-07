Sports Zone Podcast: Pelicans, Saints and Manning – oh my!

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on WNOL 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, Arch Manning is a long way from a college choice … but he does have a list of visits set for the summer.

The Pelicans have a handful of games left, but after more than 60 games, its time for our panel to weigh in – has Stan made the right plan?

St. Paul’s in the playoffs, a team with a host of forfeits, but still in the playoffs … is there anything wrong with that?

The Saints draft – do we book it as a good one?

Our panel weighs in, next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

