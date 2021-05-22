Sports Zone Podcast: New Orleans Pelicans, Southeastern baseball and Taysom exclusive

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on WNOL 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, we look at Taysom Hill’s battle for the Saints starting quarterback job, and Hill tells Meghan Payton he’s climbed big mountain’s before.

The Pelicans grounded for the playoffs, and the big boss knows why.

And Southeastern is home in the postseason. What are the chances of a ‘Lion Up’ in Southland Tournament?

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and final rants.

