Sports Zone Podcast: It’s Taysom Time!

In this episode, the WGNO sports team talks Tulane football and what changes head coach Willie Fritz may have to make following last week’s double overtime loss to Tulsa for the Green Wave to achieve greater success this season and beyond.

Saints quarterback Taysom Hill proves he’s much more than just a runner in the Saints’ win over the Falcons, a preview of LSU-Texas A&M and LHSAA prep football playoff talk too.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

