Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO Sports team talks future first-ballot Hall of Fame quarterback Drew Brees and his future with the Saints following the team’s latest Super Bowl run.

And on the NFL’s super wild-card weekend, will the games be as wild as advertised or with two more teams in the mix, will they be duds?

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

This is, the WGNO Sports Zone.