Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO Sports team discusses the Saints’ chances against NFC South rival Carolina with star running back Alvin Kamara out with Covid-19.

Also, LSU coaching staff changes and the return of Southland Conference football in the spring no less.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

This is, the WGNO Sports Zone.