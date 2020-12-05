Sports Zone Podcast: Can LSU survive the Crimson Tide?

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO sports team discusses LSU’s chances against the Crimson Tide.

Also, the Saints’ defense set to ground the Falcons and Tulane’s hope to continue to ride a Wave of success without offensive coordinator Will Hall, who now resides as the new head coach of Southern Miss.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

This is, the WGNO Sports Zone.