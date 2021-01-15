Sports Zone Podcast: Brees vs Brady III

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO Sports team talks the third meeting of the season between Drew Brees and Tom Brady. The Saints pop the Bucs twice, but can they do it in triplicate? They certainly have the attention of the opposing quarterback.

Preseason practice kicks off for Southeastern, and a coaching legend steps down.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

This is, the WGNO Sports Zone.