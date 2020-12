Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the WGNO sports team discusses LSU success at Florida and on signing day.

Also, Drew Brees is back to help get the Saints back on track against the reigning Super Bowl champions, and remain in the hunt for the NFC No. 1 seed.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ “Ed-itorial” and final rants.

This is, the WGNO Sports Zone.