Sports Zone: Jameis Winston talks crucial year for Saints, career

Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on WNOL 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, you thought Jameis Winston answered to one Payton? Guess again. He fields questions from our Meghan Payton as he talks about a crucial year for the black and gold, and Winston’s NFL career.

He resides in beautiful Tangipahoa Parish, but this week, our Richie Mills is on the road – again – we’ll check in from Sulphur, La., where Rich previews Jesuit’s hopes for their first state title in 10 years.

They went undefeated in the college beach volleyball season.

Now, these two LSU Tigers pair up to tackle the best on on pro circuit, with an even bigger dream on the horizon.

Plus, host Ed Daniels’ ‘Ed-itorial’ and much, much more.

The Sports Zone Podcast is also available via Apple Podcasts on iTunes.