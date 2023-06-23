Watch Sports Zone at 10:30 p.m. on NOLA 38 'The CW' every Friday night!

(WGNO) — Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, the stars align for the LSU Tigers in one of the greatest college baseball games in recent memory.

Now they face Florida in the College World Series final.

A pair of Tigers are present at the Manning Passing Academy.

What does it say about their quarterback room?

And, the Pelicans avoid any NBA Draft day drama. They stay put and come away with a national champion.

We’ll break down the pick next in the WGNO Sports Zone.

