Sports Zone: BTS with the Saints and Pelicans production team

Welcome to the Sports Zone Podcast, where we discuss, opine, and report on all things local sports.

In this episode, Paul Mainieri says he will be retiring after the Tigers’ 2021 season. Now it’s just a matter of when that could be.

Is their resume impressive enough to earn them a spot in the field of 64?

Plus, TJ Finley is taking his talents to Auburn.

The former Ponchatoula quarterback talks the attraction that led him to his transfer destination.

Meghan Payton introduces us to the signal-caller behind the New Orleans Saints and Pelicans game-day productions.

And a Bonnabel Bruin is training around the clock to impress as a La. Tech Bulldog.

We check in with basketball’s most outstanding player in Class 5A and his intense training regiment as he prepares for his college career.

